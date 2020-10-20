UAE government ratifies agreement with Israel

UAE government says agreement with Israel "reflects the Emirati approach based on moderation and the prevalence of the culture of dialogue."

The United Arab Emirates government on Monday ratified the landmark peace agreement it signed with Israel at the White House last month, i24NEWS reports.

In a tweet, the Emirati government announced that “the Council of Ministers headed by Mohammed bin Rashid adopts a decision ratifying the peace treaty and full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, and directs to initiate constitutional procedures to issue a federal decree ratifying the agreement.”

A formal statement published by the Emirates News Agency and quoted by i24NEWS stipulated that the agreement “reflects the Emirati approach based on moderation and the prevalence of the culture of dialogue.”

“The Cabinet expressed its confidence that the agreement will form a tributary of peace and stability that supports the aspirations of the peoples of the region and reinforces their relentless pursuit of prosperity and progress as it paves the way towards strengthening economic and cultural and relations and taking advantage of the opportunities and potentials of the two sides to contribute to shaping a brighter future based On mutual understanding, cooperation and mutual respect.”

The UAE’s ratification comes days after the Knesset overwhelmingly approved the peace treaty last week in an 80 to 13 vote.

Meanwhile on Monday, the first commercial flight from the United Arab Emirates capital city of Abu Dhabi to Israel landed in Tel Aviv.

The flight, Etihad Airways EY 9607, touched down at Ben Gurion International Airport just after 7:00 a.m. Monday.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, thus became the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Israel, to bring Israel’s top travel and tourism leaders to the UAE.

On Tuesday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign an agreement on visa exemptions. The agreement means that citizens of both countries will be able to move freely between them. For Israel, this will be the first such agreement signed with an Arab country.

The agreement will go into force about a month after it is approved by the Israeli government and the UAE government.