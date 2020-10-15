Knesset approves peace deal with UAE

Peace agreement approved by a vote of 80-13. Netanyahu: You don't wait for the Palestinians to make peace.

The Knesset voted to approve the normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates Thursday night. The agreement was approved by a margin of 80-13.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised the agreement before the vote, saying that his foreign policy has changed the discourse on peace in the Middle East and brought Israel closer to the Gulf Arab states.

“The new order says you don’t wait for the Palestinians to make peace,” Netanyahu said. “This deal brings Arab and Muslim countries closer to us, who have formed a united front against Iran."