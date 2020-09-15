Israel enters into peace agreement with Gulf states UAE and Bahrain in historic ceremony at the White House.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani gathered at the White House Tuesday to sign the Abraham Accords, the agreement to establish peace between the Jewish State and the two Arab Gulf states.

The agreement also calls for full normalization of ties between the nations.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that other Arab and Muslim nations are currently in discussions about signing a peace deal with Israel. "We are in talks with 5-6 countries about signing peace accords with Israel, you will see more announcement soon."

Trump also tweeted that the signing ceremony marked a "HISTORIC day for PEACE in the Middle East,"

"MORE countries to follow!" the president added.