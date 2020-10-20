Soon: Free passage between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

UAE will become the first and only Arab country to which there will be no need for visa when moving between it and Israel.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will on Tuesday sign an agreement on visa exemptions.

The meaning of the agreement is that the citizens of the two countries will be able to move freely between them. For Israel, this will be the first such agreement signed with an Arab country.

The agreement will go into force about a month after it is approved by the Israeli government and the UAE government.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will host an official delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by the Emirati Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, as well as an American delegation led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The parties will sign agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in the fields of on aviation, investment protection, visa exemptions, and science and science and technology.