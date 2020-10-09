Trump plans in-person event at White House on Saturday

Trump plans to address attendees at event in South Lawn from his balcony, sources say.

US President Donald Trump plans to hold an in-person event at the White House on Saturday, less than a week after he was in the hospital with the coronavirus, a White House official told CNBC on Friday.

The gathering marks Trump’s first public event since he revealed last week that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The event is set to feature “remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order,” according to an invitation obtained by ABC News, which first reported the gathering.

A crowd is expected to gather on the White House South Lawn beginning at 11:30 a.m. local time, according to the invitation posted by ABC. Trump will address the attendees from the balcony of the White House, a source told the news outlet.

News of the event comes a day after White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo released on Thursday that Trump had completed his course of therapy for COVID-19, remained stable since returning home from the Walter Reed medical facility on Monday and could resume public engagements on Saturday.

Trump later told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he is aiming to hold a campaign rally as soon as Saturday, though he conceded he has not been tested again to know whether is still positive for COVID-19.

"I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together," Trump said, adding he was eyeing holding a campaign event on Saturday in Florida and another in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that Trump is hard at work and ready to return to the campaign trail as soon as he gets the OK from his doctor.

