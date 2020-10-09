Trump hoping to hold campaign rally on Saturday

US President says he is aiming to hold a campaign rally as soon as Saturday, though he has not been tested again for COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is aiming to hold a campaign rally as soon as Saturday, though he conceded he has not been tested again to know whether is still positive for COVID-19.

"I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together," Trump said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

He added he was eyeing holding a campaign event on Saturday in Florida and another in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

"It's incredible what's going on. I feel so good," Trump said of his recovery but added he had not been tested again since being diagnosed with COVID-19 a week ago. He said he expected to take another test on Friday.

The interview came after Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said earlier that the President could return to public engagements on Saturday.

Conley in a memo released by the White House that Trump had completed his course of therapy for the coronavirus and had remained stable since returning to the White House.

He noted that Trump had responded “extremely well” to treatment.

Also on Thursday, the Presidential Debate Commission announced that the next debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be held online instead of in person due to President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

However, Trump said in response that he would not participate in a virtual debate, calling such an event a "waste" of time.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," Trump told Fox Business.