Trump’s physician says he can return to public engagements on Saturday

Dr. Sean Conley says the President completed his course of therapy for coronavirus and had remained stable.

US President Donald Trump’s physician said on Thursday that the President could return to public engagements on Saturday.

Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo released by the White House and quoted by Reuters that Trump had completed his course of therapy for the coronavirus and had remained stable since returning to the White House.

He noted that Trump had responded “extremely well” to treatment.

On Monday, Trump was discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, and returned to the White House.

On Wednesday, the President released a new video message in which he praised the antibody cocktail made by the biotech company Regeneron which he received while in the hospital.

"I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your President," he said. “Because I feel great. I feel perfect. I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said ‘let me take it’ and it was incredible the way it worked. It really did a fantastic job. I want to get for you what I got. And I’m going to make it free. You’re not going to pay for it.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Presidential Debate Commission announced that the next debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be held online instead of in person due to President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

However, Trump said in response that he would not participate in a virtual debate, calling such an event a "waste" of time.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," Trump told Fox Business.