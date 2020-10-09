White House spokeswoman: Trump will return to campaign trail when doctor permits it

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany says the President will not resume campaigning if he can still transmit COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump is hard at work and ready to return to the campaign trail as soon as he gets the OK from his doctor, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday, according to Reuters.

“He wants to talk to the American people, and he wants to be out there. Logistically, whether tomorrow’s possible, it would be tough. It’d be a decision up to the campaign,” she was quoted as having told Fox News.

Representatives from the campaign did not respond immediately to a request for comment on its plans.

White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo released on Thursday that Trump had completed his course of therapy for COVID-19, remained stable since returning home from the Walter Reed medical facility on Monday and could resume public engagements on Saturday.

“There are medical tests underway that will ensure that when the president is back out he will not be able to transmit the virus,” McEnany said on Friday, adding Conley would lay out the details later. “He won’t be out there if he can transmit the virus.”

Trump on Thursday told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he is aiming to hold a campaign rally as soon as Saturday, though he conceded he has not been tested again to know whether is still positive for COVID-19.

"I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together," Trump said, adding he was eyeing holding a campaign event on Saturday in Florida and another in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

"It's incredible what's going on. I feel so good," Trump said of his recovery but added he had not been tested again since being diagnosed with COVID-19 a week ago. He said he expected to take another test on Friday.

Also on Thursday, the Presidential Debate Commission announced that the next debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be held online instead of in person due to President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

However, Trump said in response that he would not participate in a virtual debate, calling such an event a "waste" of time.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," Trump told Fox Business.

