Trump: Online debate a 'waste of time'

President rejects call by Presidential Debate Commission for next debate with Joe Biden to be held online due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Presidential Debate Commission announced that the next debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be held online instead of in person.

The decision was made due to President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

“The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate in separate remote locations,” the commission said.

However, President Trump said in response that he would not participate in a virtual debate, calling such an event a "waste" of time.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," Trump said.