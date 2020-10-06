Trump leaves hospital, returns to White House

President Trump released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump on Monday evening departed the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since Friday after contracting the coronavirus.

The President, who was wearing a mask and walking on his own, did not respond to questions from reporters.

He then boarded Marine One and returned to the White House.

Earlier on Monday, Trump announced on Twitter he would be released from the hospital.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, later told reporters that Trump would be receiving the best available 24/7 medical care at the White House and hoped the President would be "where he is today or better" by the beginning of next week.

Conley added that as general practice, hospital staff prefer to release patients at the earliest convenience to make room for incoming cases.