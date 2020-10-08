Trump: Catching COVID was a 'blessing in disguise'

In new video, Trump praises antibody cocktail he received in hospital, says he wants everyone to get the same treatment.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a new video message in which he praised the antibody cocktail made by the biotech company Regeneron which he received while in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“They gave me Regeneron and it was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now,” said Trump, who added that he is trying make Regeneron and similar drugs available to everyone.

“These are things that nobody even thought of a few months ago. I view these, I know they call them therapeutic, but to me it wasn’t therapeutic. It just made me better. I call that a cure.”

“We have to get them approved and I want to get them to hospitals where people are feeling badly. That’s more important to me than the vaccine,” he continued.

On the issue of a vaccine, Trump said, “We’re going to have a great vaccine very very shortly. But we did. Nobody else would have been able to do it. The FDA is approving things in a matter of weeks when it used to take years.”

"I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your President," he continued. “Because I feel great. I feel perfect. I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said ‘let me take it’ and it was incredible the way it worked. It really did a fantastic job. I want to get for you what I got. And I’m going to make it free. You’re not going to pay for it.”