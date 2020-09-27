Rabin's granddaughter responds to AOC

Granddaughter of late PM responds to New York Democratic Congresswoman who dropped out of memorial event honoring assassinated PM.

Noa Rothman, the granddaughter of assassinated former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, on Sunday responded to New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after she dropped out of a memorial event honoring the late Israeli Prime Minister.

“After all, it was my late grandfather Itzhak Rabin, who said: You make peace with your enemies- not with your friends. Due to This brave historical act he was assassinated. But off course Populism is easier,” tweeted Rothman.

Ocasio-Cortez had been scheduled to take part in the October 20 event, which is being organized by the Americans for Peace Now (APN) organization.

The virtual event marks the 25th anniversary of Rabin’s assassination, and will be hosted by actor Mandy Patinkin.

After initially signing on to the event, Ocasio-Cortez said her participation was under review, following criticism on social media of Yitzhak Rabin and his legacy.

“Hey there - this event and my involvement was presented to my team differently from how it’s now being promoted. Thanks for pointing it out. Taking a look into this now,” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire for several controversial statements involving Israel.

Last year, the freshman Congresswoman criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News while arguing that criticizing Israel’s policies is not being anti-Semitic.

In a previous radio interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinian Arabs, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against the Jewish state.

Before that, she said that cutting military and economic aid to Israel as a way to signal opposition to Israeli policies should be “on the table.”

