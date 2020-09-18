Trump: Good chance Kuwait will normalize ties with Israel

Trump tells reporters "at least seven or eight other Arab countries want to be part of the agreements with Israel."

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that there is a “good chance” that Kuwait will normalize ties with Israel soon.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the son of the Emir of Kuwait, Trump said that "at least seven or eight other Arab countries want to be part of the agreements with Israel."

"Kuwait may also join in the end," he added.

The meeting follows this week’s signing of the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

On Wednesday, Trump said that two other countries may soon join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in recognizing Israel.

Last month, Kuwait doubled down on its anti-Israel stance and said, "Our position toward Israel has not changed as a result of the deal to normalize relations with the UAE, and we will be the last to normalize ties.”

Kuwait does not recognize Israel and has been in the headlines in the past following the refusal of its national airline, Kuwait Airways, to transport an Israeli citizen on a flight originating in Frankfurt.

The country has said it supports the Palestinian people in their quest to attain legitimate rights and its officials have made clear that Kuwait will continue to abstain from normalizing relations with Israel unless the demands of the Palestinian people have been met.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)