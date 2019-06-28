Kuwait: Our support for Palestinian cause will remain unchanged

Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister says his country will not normalize ties with Israel until Palestinian demands are met.

Kuwait said on Thursday it supports the Palestinian people in their quest to attain legitimate rights, and that Kuwait's policy toward the Palestinian cause will remain unchanged, the Xinhua news agency report.

According to the report, Khaled Al-Jarallah, Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister, said his country’s stance with respect to the Palestinian cause is an unwavering stand, adding that Kuwait will continue to abstain from normalizing relations with Israel unless the demands of the Palestinian people have been met.

The comments follow the US-led economic workshop in Bahrain this week, in which the US administration unveiled the economic portion of its peace plan, which aims to raise more than $50 billion for the Palestinian Authority (PA) and create one million jobs for its residents within a decade.

Kuwait's absence from the Bahrain workshop was in line with its principled stand toward the Palestinian cause, said Al-Jarallah, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Kuwait aspires to see the concerned superpowers take into consideration resolutions of the international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative that focus on the principle of the two-state solution that guarantees interests of the brotherly Palestinian people, he added.

The PA boycotted the economic conference in Bahrain, calling it a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

Senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official Hanan Ashrawi on Wednesday rejected the US proposal which was presented at the Bahrain economic workshop, saying it is an "insult to our intelligence" and "totally divorced from reality."

"The economic peace, which has been presented before repeatedly and which has failed to materialize because it does not deal with the real components of peace, is being presented once again, recycled once again," she said.