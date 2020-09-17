Trump: Two more countries ready to try joining agreement with Israel

US President says "four or five" other Arab countries may soon join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in recognizing Israel.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that two other countries may soon join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in recognizing Israel.

"Four or five" other Arab countries "want to come in" and normalize ties with Israel following the deal that was signed on Tuesday at the White House with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Trump told a news conference.

"I talked to two of them yesterday and they are ready to try," Trump told reporters. "You're going to have a whole level of peace in the Middle East without blood all over the sand."

"I think Saudi Arabia ultimately will come in too. This is my feeling ... it's not based on knowledge other than a couple of conversations I had with the king."

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that many more countries are on the way to reaching new peace deals in the Middle East.

Asked if he expected Saudi Arabia to follow suit, Trump said "I do. I spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia."

He added the move would come "at the right time."

The President recently said he expected Saudi Arabia to join the Israel-UAE deal. A senior member of the Saudi royal family later stressed that Saudi Arabia’s price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz reiterated that position during a conversation with Trump last week, saying there would be no normalization with Israel without Palestinian statehood.



