Saudi Arabia allows UAE flights to Israel to enter its airspace

Saudi government announces it will permit United Arab Emirates flights 'to all countries' to enter its airspace.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow United Arab Emirates flights to "all countries" to overfly the kingdom, state media reported Wednesday, days after allowing an Israeli aircraft to pass over en route to Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia has accepted an Emirati request to allow "crossing the kingdom's airspace for flights heading to the UAE and departing from it to all countries," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a source from the civil aviation authority.

The announcement comes following White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's meeting with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Tuesday.

Kushner’s visit to Saudi Arabia followed his visit to the United Arab Emirates Monday as part of a joint US-Israeli delegation which visited Abu Dhabi in order to finalize the Israel-UAE agreement to normalize ties.

Kushner, who was aboard the first flight between Israel and the UAE, said that Saudi Arabia allowed the historic flight to cross its airspace.