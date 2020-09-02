Kushner meets Saudi crown prince

The two discuss the prospects of peace in the region and the importance of resuming Israel-PA negotiations.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday met with Jared Kushner, senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported, citing the Saudi state news agency SPA.

The two parties discussed prospects of peace in the region and the importance of resuming negotiations between both the Palestinian and Israeli sides, SPA added.

Kushner’s visit to Saudi Arabia followed his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a joint US-Israeli delegation which visited Abu Dhabi in order to finalize the Israel-UAE agreement to normalize ties.

Kushner, who was aboard the first flight between Israel and the UAE, said that Saudi Arabia allowed the historic flight to cross its airspace.

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House adviser said in an interview he believes that it is "possible" and "logical" that all 22 Arab nations will recognize Israel one day, and that the fourth Arab nation may do so in the coming months.

US President Donald Trump recently said he expected Saudi Arabia to join the Israel-UAE deal. A senior member of the Saudi royal family later reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia’s price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic ties with Israel, but there have been rumors in recent years of rapprochement between the two countries. Saudi officials have denied those reports.