Watch: Kushner evades question on sovereignty

Special Adviser to the President Jared Kushner im'plied that the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is not "off the table" for good in light of the opening of formal relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"As dealmakers, maybe we think a little differently from traditional politicians," Kushner said in response to a question about sovereignty. "But President Trump likes to keep his options open."

"Right now, there's a focus on one thing. That could change, but the reality is that right now there is a commitment to taking the deal that we're working on now that has been made, and fully executing it. We're seeing so much enthusiasm from Israeli businesspeople, professionals, and just tourists who want to go to the United Arab Emirates, and from Emiratis who want to come to Israel. This is such a massive opportunity now that we want to stay focused on that. But again, President Trump likes to keep as much flexibility as possible when there's no reason to give it up," Kushner added.