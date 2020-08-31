Kushner: Israel-UAE flight allowed to fly over Saudi Arabia

Historic first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE was allowed to use Saudi airspace and not forced to take longer route.

Saudi Arabia allowed the "historic" flight between Israel and the UAE to cross its airspace, White House advisor Jared Kushner said at Abu Dhabi shortly after the flight landed Monday.

"This is the first time this has ever happened, I would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for making that possible," said Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, who is leading a joint US-Israeli delegation to the Gulf nation following its deal to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

Kushner all told reporters that the leaders of Israel and the US would discuss the UAE's request to purchase advanced F-35 fighter jets from the US.

"Trump and Netanyahu will discuss the prospects of making the deal," he said.