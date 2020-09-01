Kushner: All 22 Arab states could eventually recognize Israel

US Presidential Adviser says he hopes next Arab state will recognize Israel in the next few months.

US Special Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner believes that it is "possible" and "logical" that all 22 Arab nations will recognize Israel one day, and that the fourth Arab nation may do so in the coming months.

"Let’s hope it’s months," Kushner told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, when asked how long it will take for another Arab nation to formalize ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates became the third Arab country to do so.

"Obviously anything could happen, but the reality is that a lot of people are envious of the move that the United Arab Emirates has made," he added. "A lot of people want access to the technology, economy and the advancements that Israel has. Israel is like another Silicon Valley for the Middle East."

When asked if all 22 Arab nations would one day have full relations with Israel, Kushner replied: "100%."

"I believe that it is logical for them to do it and I believe it is the right thing to do over time," he said.

"I am an optimist and that is my blessing and curse in life. It is more fun to be an optimist than being a pessimist, but there are a thousand reasons why it should happen and very few reasons why it shouldn’t happen."

Yesterday, Kushner arrived on the first commercial flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

The plane, El Al Flight LY 971, landed in Abu Dhabi at 2:38 p.m. Israel time (3:38 local time), bringing a US and an Israeli delegation to the UAE capital city for high-level talks with the UAE towards the finalization of a peace treaty between Israel and the UAE.

The flight also made history as the first time an El Al plane is known to have flown through Saudi airspace, after Saudi Arabia gave permission to Israel, despite not having formal relations with the Jewish state.

The American and Israeli delegations were slated to meet with senior UAE officials in the capital of Abu Dhabi Monday and Tuesday to hammer out the details of the Abraham Accords - the treaty normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE.