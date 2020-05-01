After series of Israeli airstrikes in southwestern Syria, observer group reports explosions targeting Hezbollah positions in northern Syria.

Explosions were reported in northern Syria Friday morning, hours after airstrikes attributed to Israel rocked southwestern Syria, near the Israeli border.

The latest explosions were again attributed to Israeli warplanes, which reportedly struck Hezbollah targets on the road between the city of Homs and Palmyra.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitored the explosions, the explosions were the result of Israeli missile strikes on weapons depots at a Hezbollah base, called the “Hassan bin Al-Haytham” camp.