Syria claims: Israel attacked in Quneitra region

Syrian media reports that Israel launched an air strike on targets in the Quneitra region.

Syrian television reported on Thursday night that Israeli aircraft attacked several targets in southern Syria with missiles.

A radio station affiliated with the Syrian regime said that the attack had taken place in the Quneitra area. There were no reports of injuries, only of damage to property.

The Iranian channel Al-Alam in also reported an Israeli attack in the area.

The Al-Hadath news channel reported that the attack targeted posts belonging to the regime and to pro-Iranian militias in Quneitra.

Earlier this week, Syria's air force reported that it had identified a "hostile Israeli attack" on southern Damascus.

The SANA news agency reported that Syria's missile detection systems intercepted the "Israeli aggression" which came from Lebanon's airspace and was able to down several rockets fired at Syrian territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based organization which monitors military activities in Syria, said that four pro-Iranian militia members and three civilians were killed in the Israeli air strikes.

Last week, Syrian media reported that Israeli aircraft carried out an air strike near the city of Palmyra in central Syria.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense system was activated, and the Syrian army managed to intercept several missiles with anti-aircraft fire.