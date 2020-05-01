Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted Hezbollah positions on Syrian side of the Golan Heights, were intended to prevent Hezbollah attack.

Israeli airstrikes overnight in Syria are said to have targeted members of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization operating on the Israeli border, Arab media outlets reported Friday.

Syria’s state media outlet, SANA, reported Thursday night that Israeli aircraft had attacked multiple targets in southern Syria with missiles. A radio station affiliated with the Syrian regime said that the attack had taken place in the Quneitra area, on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, near the border with Israel.

Citing reports in Arab media outlets, Yediot Aharonot reported Friday that the Israeli airstrikes had targeted three Hezbollah positions in the Syrian-held portion of the Golan Heights.

The strikes were reportedly intended to break up Hezbollah efforts to entrench itself on Israel’s border, as well as to prevent the terrorist group from carrying out attacks on Israel from the Syrian side of the Golan.