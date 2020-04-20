Syria claims: Israel carried out an air strike

Syrian media report that Israeli aircraft carried out an air strike near the city of Palmyra. Israel not commenting.

Syrian media reported on Monday evening that Israeli aircraft carried out an air strike near the city of Palmyra in central Syria.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense system was activated, and the Syrian army managed to intercept several missiles with anti-aircraft fire.

The official Syrian news agency added that not all the missiles were intercepted.

Israel is not commenting on the reports.

Monday’s incident comes five days after an air strike attributed to Israel targeted a Hezbollah vehicle traveling on the Beirut-Damascus road and transferring weapons from Lebanon to Syria.

The reports claimed the attack was carried out by a drone near the border between the countries.

The Al-Arabiya network reported on Thursday that the target for assassination was Mustafa Mughniyeh, the son of senior Hezbollah terrorist Imad Mughniyeh who was eliminated in 2008.

Last month, Syrian media claimed that Israeli aircraft fired missiles from Lebanese skies towards an area near the city of Homs in western Syria.