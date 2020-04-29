11-year-old coronavirus victim regains full consciousness

The condition of the 11-year-old girl who was evacuated to Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus in serious condition has improved.

The girl, who had contracted coronavirus, was in serious condition after she suffered cardiac issues as a complication of the disease. Prior to contracting COVID-19, she had no pre-existing conditions.

On Tuesday, she was weaned off the ventilator she had been on, and it was reported that she tested negative for coronavirus, but was still unconscious.

Later on Wednesday, the girl regained consciousness and began breathing on her own again.

She will remain in the pediatric intensive care unit for the next few days as hospital staff continue to monitor her condition.