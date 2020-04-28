11-year-old girl who fell ill with coronavirus weaned from ventilator

11-year-old girl from Elad hospitalized in serious condition after contracting coronavirus returns to breathe on her own today.

Further improvement was reported in the condition of the 11-year-old Elad girl who had coronavirus and was in serious condition at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

After the girl recovered from the virus, she returned to partial consciousness today and returned to breathing on her own. However, her condition is still defined critical.

11-year-old Hadas was staying with her family in the coronavirus hotel "Kinner," and was hospitalized last Friday with severe symptoms. The girl's condition deteriorated Sunday night and she was transferred from Poriya Hospital in Tiberias to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel has risen to 208, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning.

The total number of reported cases of coronavirus in Israel is now 15,589, including 7,375 cases which ended in recovery.

Of the open cases, 117 are serious, including 94 patients currently relying on breathing machines.