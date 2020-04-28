Condition of 11-year-old coronavirus patient improves

An 11-year-old girl suffering from a serious case of the coronavirus has shown signs of improvement, officials at Haifa’s Rambam Hospital said Tuesday morning.

According to officials at Rambam Hospital, Hadas Biton is no longer carrying the coronavirus, and has shown some slight improvement in her overall condition.

She remains in an induced coma and is relying on a breathing machine, however, due to the complications caused by the infection.

On Monday, Hadas’ father, Elihu Biton, described his daughter's condition. "My daughter was in pain, and as a father when you do not know how to help your daughter, I was helpless."

"I ask all the people of Israel to read a chapter of Psalms for Hadas bat Ora. It will be very helpful," he said.

Eleven-year-old Hadas was staying with her family in the coronavirus hotel "Kinar Galilee," and was hospitalized last Friday with severe symptoms. The girl's condition deteriorated last night and she was transferred from Poriya Hospital in Tiberias to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. She is the youngest coronavirus patient in Israel to require a respirator.

"We saw that there was a deterioration in her heart's condition. Her breathing was fine, but because of the decline in the heart's function they decided to put her on a ventilator so that there would be no crashes in the other systems. Hadas is very afflicted and I and my wife are away from her. We're just broken.”

"It's a very difficult feeling, but at the same time, with all the pain, 'Though I walk in the valley of the shadow of death, I will feel no evil, for thou art with me. You are really, really close to the creator of the world and you receive powers of hope and faith, and with the help of God she will heal and recover out of this."