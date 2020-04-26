Deterioration in condition of 11-year-old coronavirus patient

The girl was hospitalized at Poriya Medical Center on Friday and the last day has seen a deterioration in her medical condition.

Poriya Medical Center reported a significant deterioration in the condition of a 11-year-old resident of Tiberias, who was staying with her family at the Kinar Hotel housing CV-19 patients.

The girl was transported to the Coronavirus Department on Friday after being hospitalized with a high fever, vomiting and lack of appetite. Yesterday evening, her condition continued to deteriorate and she was suspected of having a heart infection. During the night, her condition deteriorated further, and doctors decided to render her unconscious via general anesthesia, placing her on respirator.

Following further assessment and in light of the severity of her condition, the medical team decided to transfer the patient for further treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Earlier, authorities were notified that former mayor of the Arab village of Deir al-Asad in the Galilee region, Ahmad Nama, had succumbed to the virus at the age of 82. He had been hospitalized in serious condition with a number of background illnesses.

The total number of individuals infected by the coronavirus in Israel currently stands at 15,398 with 132 patients in critical condition and 100 on artificial respirators.

93 patients are in moderate condition, and 6,602 have recovered. At the moment, there are 8,597 people being treated for the novel coronavirus.