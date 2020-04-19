Blue and White: Additional elections if Supreme Court rules against Netanyahu

Blue and White agreed that if Supreme Court prohibits Netanyahu from serving as prime minister, the country would head for a 4th election.

Kipa Hebrew News reported that Blue and White agreed that if the Supreme Court prohibits Netanyahu from serving as prime minister due to his facing trial for criminal charges, they would endorse a fourth round of elections and not the candidacy of another MK from the Likud for forming a government. If the Supreme Court prevents Netanyahu from filling the post of Deputy Prime Minister, however, sources in Blue and White said they are opposed to new elections.

However, sources in the party clarified that if a unity government is formed, and, by the time the Netanyahu's rotation is up, the Supreme Court dismisses him from the position of Deputy Prime Minister, they would oppose new elections and chairman of the list, Benny Gantz, would step into Netanyahu's role.

If Netanyahu and Gantz succeed in forming a Netanyahu-led government, the Likud will renew efforts to advance a limited law allowing the Knesset to overrule Supreme Court rulings. So far, sources in Blue and White have refused any version of legislature bypassing the Court or undermining its authority.

Will anti-Netanyahu legislature be promoted in Monday's Knesset sitting?

Sources in Blue and White made it clear that the turning point would come tomorrow. At a faction meeting on Thursday, Gantz announced that he "intends to have the Knesset running at full speed as of next week, as [he] pledged during his election to the post of Knesset Speaker." Loosely translated, this means that unless a unity government agreement is reached by then, the party will advance anti-Netanyahu legislature, preventing him from continuing to hold office while facing criminal charges.