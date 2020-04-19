Avigdor Liberman to Benny Gantz: 'Netanyahu will not sign agreement with you'

Kipa Hebrew news reported that following the impasse in negotiations between the Blue and White and Likud parties, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman called on Benny Gantz, currently serving as Knesset Speaker, to halt negotiations and approve deliberations on laws Yisrael Beytenu is trying to promote.

Liberman appealed to Gantz via his Facebook page: "Benny Gantz, this is your true test. As someone who knows Netanyahu better than anyone, I anticipate that he will not sign a coalition agreement with you neither today nor tomorrow. In the meantime, all he does is delay."

Liberman does not seem to be afraid of a fourth election and the establishment of a unity government is of no interest to him. Going on the belief that negotiations will fail, his interests revolve around advancing his party's bills before the Knesset is dissolved. "I am again demanding that you approve deliberations on the five laws submitted by Yisrael Beytenu to the Knessest. These include the termination of a prime minister's term in a transitional government if indicted on criminal charges, the resignation of the prime minister or Knesset minister facing indictment and a bill applying Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley," he stated.

He also added to his demands the immediate promotion of bills that cannot be passed following tomorrow's Knesset session. "All of the above-mentioned laws must be exempted from [regular procedural rules] and a special committee must be enacted for their passage at the Knesset plenum before May 7, prior to the passing of the 21-day period until the Knesset is dissolved. Tomorrow is the last day, technically, for passing the above laws," he concluded.