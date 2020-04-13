Netanyahu to insist on sovereignty?

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday night promised the Yamina party that he will not compromise on the way Supreme Court justices are appointed.

He also said he will not compromise on having a free hand to advance unlimited sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

During the conversation, it was stated that Blue and White's representatives had retracted all of the agreements achieved before their party broke apart, and that the right-wing bloc's stance on these points, including the ability to veto judges, had been made clear.

Yamina responded: "We support the Prime Minister's refusal to back down from the right-wing bloc's red lines with regards to sovereignty and the appointment of judges. Abandoning the Judicial Selection Committee to the left will be something we mourn for generations and will restart the judicial revolution begun by [former Supreme Court Chief Justices Aharon] Barak and [Dorit] Beinisch."

"[Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz must keep the agreements achieved on the issue and remember that he leads a minority party of 17 MKs, while Netanyahu leads a bloc of 59 MKs."

Earlier on Monday, Kan Bet reported that the Likud had agreed to compromise on legislative changes regarding the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee.

The report also said that Blue and White are ready to make it clear that Gantz will not be eligible to serve as prime minister in the event that the Supreme Court refuses Netanyahu the job, and that in such a situation the country will go straight to new elections.