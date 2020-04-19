Coalition negotiations to resume Sunday amid threats to pass anti-Netanyahu legislation

Coalition negotiations between Likud, Blue and White to resume Sunday - one day before lawmakers expected to push anti-Netanyahu legislation

Coalition talks between Likud and the Blue and White party are expected to be renewed Sunday, amid reports of progress made towards an agreement between the two sides which could pave the way for a unity government.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reiterated his support for the formation of an emergency government to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

A report by Channel 12 that evening quoted Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz as telling associates that significant progress had been made towards the establishment of a unity government with the Likud, and that a breakthrough had been made towards the signing of an agreement.

Some points of disagreement remain open, however, and negotiators from the two sides are expected to meet Sunday in a bid to reach an agreement.

On Monday, the Knesset is slated to consider a bill pushed by Opposition leaders which would bar MKs under indictment from being tasked with forming a government – legislation which if passed would prevent Netanyahu from being tapped for an additional term as premier.

Blue and White leaders have hinted that the party may back the bill; a move which would likely result in the termination of talks towards a unity government.