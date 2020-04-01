Yossi Dagan: Netanyahu promised to apply sovereignty - he must keep his promise

Head of Samaria Regional Council reminds PM of his campaign promise, which brought out the right-wing vote.

In the wake of reports that MK Benny Gantz (Blue & White) is against applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, has expressed his concerns that the unity government currently being formed will not fulfill its campaign promise, even though it has American support.

“I want to remind Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria was a promise he made to voters during the election campaign,” he said.

“This promise was responsible for bringing supporters of the right out to vote, resulting in a different outcome from the elections that took place in September. Netanyahu has to seize this historic opportunity and fulfill the promise he made.”

He stated his belief that Netanyahu should make it clear to the members of Blue & White that application of sovereignty is even more important than being able to form a government: “This should be the very basis of the new government,” he said. “Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and preventing the establishment of a terror state in the heart of the country.”

Like Netanyahu, Benny Gantz also promised to support the application of sovereignty throughout the last three election campaigns, although he stressed that he was not in favor of doing so unilaterally.