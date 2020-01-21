Netanyahu: We will apply sovereignty to all settlements, without exception

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (Tuesday) spoke at a conference of Likud activists Tuesday evening to open the party's campaign for the 23rd Knesset.

"This is where we go out, from here I go out with you. The Likud is waking up, the Likud is burning. This time we will not stay home, this time we will go house to house. This time, listen to me well, this is important, this time the Likudniks will run to the polls," Netanyahu told the attendees,

"We saw it in the primaries. We will see it in the upcoming elections as well. This time we are all recruiting, not giving up any votes, this time going out, voting, winning," the prime minister added.

Netanyahu declared: "We will apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea without delay and without any veto by Ahmad Tibi."

"Not only will we not uproot anybody, not nly will we not turn anyone away, we will apply Israeli law to all the settlements, as a whole. Gush Etzion, Ma'aleh Adumim, Ariel, and all other communities without exception. Have you heard the phrase 'all inclusive?' All Inclusive! Everything!" he said.

"We will bring historic peace agreements with other Arab states," Netanyahu promised, "we will bring a historic defense alliance with the US and we will ultimately stop Iran. For years, I worked almost alone, basically alone, to get the entire world to understand the Iranian danger, and I am happy and proud that my friend, our great friend President Trump, is acting with determination and power in this approach. Well done President Trump."

During his speech, Netanyahu questioned whether the Blue and White party would fulfill the pledge of its leader Benny Gantz to promote sovereignty in the Jordan Valley. "Let's ask them. For example, what will they do with the application of Israeli law on the Jordan Valley? Well, of course, it depends on who you ask in Blue and White. Today, Benny Gantz toured the Valley and during his tour today said that he supports my initiative to apply sovereignty there. I was very happy about that, but just a few hours later he was already able to backtrack. Never mind, he probably got a phone call from Tibi or (Yael) German."