Final election results: Likud 36, Blue and White 33

The Central Elections committee released the final results of Monday's Knesset elections Thursday afternoon.

The official results will be announced on March 10, 2020, and submitted to President Reuben Rivlin.

According to the final figures, the Likud emerged as the largest party with 36 Knesset seats, while the Blue and White party finished second with 33 seats.

The Joint Arab List finished third with 15 seats, while the Shas party finished fourth with nine seats,

United Torah Judaism, Labor-Gesher-Meretz, and Yisrael Beyteinu received seven seats each, while the Yamina party received six seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party failed to pass the electoral threshold and did not receive any Knesset seats.

The right-wing bloc received a total of 58 seats, three less than the 61-seat majority needed to form a coalition. The left-wing bloc received 40 seats, which rises to 55 if the Arab parties are included in the bloc.

These results do not include the voting results in 6 polls, which the Commission continues to examine in depth and thorough in light of the fact that suspicious activity was reported at some of the locations.

Over the next few days, and until the official results are published, the Electoral Commission will continue to conduct a series of additional tests on several levels.