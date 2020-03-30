Disagreements over sovereignty between Likud, Blue and White

Likud insisting on including sovereignty in new government's principles, but Blue and White opposes move, report says.

As part of the coalition negotiations with Blue and White, Likud has demanded the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria be included as one of the government's basic principles - something which Blue and White opposes, Kan reported.

The discussions have also included on the coronavirus outbreak and government staff.

In January, Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz promised his voters that the Jordan Valley would be an integral part of Israel, and that he would work to apply sovereignty in the area - subject to international approval of the move.

According to Kan, there seems to be no agreement on sovereignty yet, but if the two parties do agree to apply sovereignty, it may prevent Labor MKs Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli from joining the government.

Under US President Trump's "Deal of the Century," the Jordan Valley would remain under Israeli control, ensuring Israel control of its eastern front.