Monsey stabbing victim succumbs to wounds

Yosef Neumann, who was critically wounded in machete attack during Hanukkah party in December, passes away.

Yosef Neumann, who was critically wounded in the stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, this past December, passed away on Sunday three months after the attack, NBC New York reported.

The 72-year-old Neumann was one of five people stabbed while attending a Hanukkah celebration. He was left in a coma with a fractured skull and other injuries.

"We are sad to inform you that Yosef Neumann who was stabbed during the Hanukah attack in Monsey late December 2019, passed away this evening," the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted on Sunday.

Neumann's family said he is a father of seven children, grandfather, great-grandfather and a brother to several siblings.

The alleged attacker, 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, is facing federal and local charges. Thomas has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges in Rockland County.

Federal prosecutors say Thomas targeted congregants celebrating the seventh night of Hanukkah at the Monsey home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg on December 28 because of their Jewish faith.

Celebrants were forced to defend themselves by throwing furniture. Thomas fled the scene and was arrested several hours later.

One of the prosecutors has said in the past that if Neumann dies of his wounds, Thomas could face the death penalty.