At least five Jews stabbed in New York

Man enters rabbi's home in Monsey and stabs people during Hanukkah celebration. At least five injured.

Multiple people were stabbed in an attack at the home of a rabbi in Monsey, New York, on Saturday night.

Local media reported that the man entered the home and stabbed at least five people during a Hanukkah celebration.

The man reportedly pulled out a machete to attack the victims, before running out and escaping in a vehicle. Police have arrested him.

First responders treated the victims and transported them to hospital. At least two of them are in critical condition.

The Orthodox Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region said on Twitter, “At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It’s the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals.”

"Aware of reports of a stabbing in Monsey, NY at a synagogue," ADL New York tweeted. "We are on the way to the scene to gather more information and coordinate with law enforcement."

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted support for the Jewish community shortly after the attack.

“I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight. There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation,” she wrote.

“I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night,” added James.

Yaakov Hagoel, Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, commented on the stabbing attack in Monsey.

"I am appalled to see Jews brutally harmed in the synagogue as a place of prayer just because they are Jews. I demand that the US government protect Jews, pass strict anti-Semitism laws, enforce existing anti-xenophobic laws and, most importantly, teach anti-hate programs in all schools. Zero tolerance,” he tweeted.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL, said: "We are horrified by this latest attack in Monsey. ADL staff already on the scene, coordinating with law enforcement and supporting the victims of this crime. We will share updates as they become available."

"After the hateful assaults we saw this past week in Brooklyn and Manhattan, it is heart-wrenching to see the holiday of Hanukkah violated yet again. We are outraged because the answer is clear: the Jewish community NEEDS greater protection.

"Whether worshiping in synagogue, shopping in the supermarket or celebrating at home, Jews should be safe from violence. We need authorities to provide increased protection NOW and ensure that the full force of the law is brought down on those who perpetrate such horrific crimes."

The incident follows a string of anti-Semitic assaults in New York, including on Friday morning, when three young Jewish women were attacked in Brooklyn.

The victims, aged 22-31, were attacked with anti-Semitic shouts and violence while walking at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Kingston Avenue in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood.

The suspect was arrest and has been charged with harassment and committing a hate crime.

Later on Friday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned promised to increase police presence in Jewish neighborhoods.