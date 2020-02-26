Condition of Monsey stabbing victim improves

Man in coma since Hanukkah stabbing opens eyes, is breathing on his own, sources say.

The condition of the Jewish man who was critically wounded in a machete attack in Monsey over the Hanukkah holiday has improved, Yeshiva World News reported.

Yosef Neiman was one of five people who were stabbed when they were attacked while attending a Hanukkah party on December 29, 2019. Neuman, 71, a father of seven, suffered a traumatic brain injury which doctors feared he might never recover from.

“Doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to the brain; leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life,” his family said.

Nearly two months after the attack, Neuman has opened his eyes and his breathing on his own, sources told Yeshiva World News.