Monsey attacker could face the death penalty

Federal prosecutor says Grafton Thomas could face the death penalty if critically wounded victim dies.

Grafton Thomas, the man charged in a machete attack during a Hanukkah party in Monsey last month could face the death penalty if a comatose victim dies from his wounds, a federal prosecutor said Monday, according to The New York Post.

Thomas, 37, did not react visibly when Assistant US Attorney Michael Krouse raised the potential of capital punishment in the high-profile case during a court hearing in White Plains.

In response to a question from Judge Cathy Seibel, Krouse said it was unclear whether everyone injured in last month’s bloodbath would survive.

“One of the victims does remain in a coma,” Krouse said. “Other than that, we do not have a strong sense of that.”

Federal prosecutors say Thomas targeted congregants celebrating the seventh night of Hanukkah at the Monsey home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg on December 28 because of their Jewish faith.

Celebrants were forced to defend themselves by throwing furniture, and one of the injured, 72-year-old Josef Neumann who was hit in the head, remains in critical condition.

Neumann’s youngest daughter, Nicky Kohen, told The Post on Monday that Neumann remained in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center

“The doctors can’t guarantee that he will wake up,” Kohen said.

“We hope when we say our names, give him a massage or touch, he hears us and is aware we are there. But from a medical standpoint, they don’t know.”

Thomas was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on five additional hate crime charges. He now faces a total of 10 federal hate crime counts.

The specter of execution was raised following arraignment before a different judge at which Thomas pleaded not guilty to the federal hate crime charges that currently carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Thomas, who’s being held without bail, also said told Magistrate Judge Paul Davison hat he was taking anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medication in jail.

Thomas — whose lawyer has said he was off his meds during the December 28 rampage in Monsey — appeared lucid and cogent while answering questions from Davison, including whether he was on any medication.

“As prescribed, I have taken Prozac, 20 [milligrams], and Latuda, 80 milligrams, at night,” Thomas said, according to The Post.

“Are you clear in your head as you stand here?” Davison asked Thomas, who wore orange and yellow scrubs and whose ankles were chained.

“I am, your honor,” Thomas replied.

US authorities have reportedly uncovered evidence that Thomas was looking for information on Nazi culture, swastikas, anti-Semitic ideas, locations of Jewish synagogues around him, and also asked the question: "Why did Hitler hate the Jews?"