Bennett: Arabs, haredim most responsible for virus spread

DM Bennett said most of Israeli society was taking the COVID-19 seriously, called for Defense Ministry to spearhead virus fight.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) called for the fight against the spread of coronavirus to be transferred from the Health to the Defense Ministry during a briefing today.

Bennett said he opposed imposing more stringent safety measures on businesses. He said there was no reason for removing the remaining safety net of the Israeli economy.

The former Bayit Yehudi head noted that the virus had done the most damage within the Arab and haredi sectors and that areas strongest effected by the disease should be closed off.

"There are three 'Corona states' here: the haredi one, the Arabs, and the rest of Israel. The infection rate among the haredim and Arabs is very high. I'm against strengthening quarantine measures. The majority of Israeli society is taking this crisis very seriously. The problem lays with the Arabs and haredim," he stated.

Bennett also mentioned a technological system developed by the IDF that, in his estimate, was better suited to prevent the further spread of the virus than the current system of ineffective epidemiological investigations.

"I urge the government to approve the system [in order to allow us to] monitor and control the rate of infection," added the Defense Minister.