New data shows the distribution of cases of coronavirus in Israel by localities.

Data published on Channel 12 News on Friday shows the distribution of cases of coronavirus in Israel by localities. The data shows that Jerusalem leads the way with 352 verified cases, followed immediately by Bnei Brak with 267 cases.

In Tel Aviv, where the number of residents is 2.5 times greater than that of Bnei Brak, there have been 211 confirmed cases.

Tel Aviv is followed on the list by Ashkelon with 78 cases, Bat Yam with 51, Efrat with 44, Haifa with 44, Be’er Sheva with 43 cases, and Kiryat Yearim, a small predominantly haredi community located in the Jerusalem area where there was a pointed outbreak and in which there were 30 cases.

According to experts, the high number of cases in Bnei Brak and Jerusalem is the result of gatherings and Purim parties that took place in certain groups among the haredi sector - contrary to the guidelines of the Health Minister.

However, Channel 12 noted, in the past week it appears as though the reality has changed and even these communities are now cooperating with the guidelines.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)