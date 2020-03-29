Likud officials critical of Bennett's demands

Likud officials are said to be critical of Bennett's coalition demands, say he 'doesn't deserve' Defense Ministry.

Channel 12 reported that Likud criticized the demands of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina).

According to the report, Likud officials are claiming Bennett was undeserving of the Defense portfolio and received it only after threatening to switch sides. Allegations have been made that he is now demanding the Finance Ministry on the same pretense. Likud sources said they would not be surprised if Bennett remains in the opposition when all is said and done.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Saturday with Israel Resilience Chairman MK Benny Gantz and MK Gabi Ashkenazi at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem. Likud MK Yariv Levin and Gantz's strategic adviser, Ronen Tzur, also participated in the talks.

Gantz's advisers demanded the Health Ministry, which, according to initial agreements, was to remain in the hands of the right-wing bloc's MK Yaakov Litzman (UTJ), and argued against the Likud's intention to reappoint Yuli Edelstein (Likud) as Speaker of the Knesset.

In addition, according to the initial agreement between the parties, the Justice Ministry is to be handed over to Gantz, with the Likud approving the appointment. There also appears to be disagreement with respect to the appointee for Minister of Public Security, a portfolio slated to remain with the Likud.