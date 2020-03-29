Hundreds attend mass funeral in Bnei Brak

Hundreds were at funeral of yeshiva head contrary to Health Ministry instructions. Minister Erdan: 'A serious, life-threatening incident.'

Hundreds affiliated with the Yerushalmi Faction on Saturday night attended the funeral of Rabbi Tzvi Shinker, the head of the Beit David Yeshiva for young people in Bnei Brak who passed away during Shabbat at the age of 80, contrary to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

Police commanders had tried without success to reach a consensus with community officials.

On Sunday, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan responded to the mass funeral in Bnei Brak.

"Holding a mass funeral in Bnei Brak is a very serious and life-threatening incident that harms the public! I demand that the Israeli police enforce Health Ministry guidelines in all parts of the State, with no exceptions.

"In light of the situation, I have today convened an urgent discussion with the police command on enforcement in the haredi sector. The vast majority of the haredi public understands and adheres to Health Ministry guidelines and the police must do whatever is necessary to prevent extremist sections of the public from endangering lives."