Death toll in US from coronavirus tops 2,000

Death toll in US doubles in about 48 hours and passes 2,000.

The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus topped 2,000 as of Saturday, with the death toll doubling in about 48 hours, the Washington Post reported.

About a month passed between the first confirmed death and the 1,000th death.

A Johns Hopkins tally found that there are nearly 120,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the US.

More than 30,000 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 100,040, the highest number in the world.

The US on Thursday officially became the country with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

An all-time high of 3.3 million people filed for unemployment in the US last week, up from the previous high of 695,000 jobless claims. The spread of the novel coronavirus has forced businesses around the country to shut down and lay off personnel.

Commenting on the unemployment numbers on Thursday, President Donald Trump said the sharp rise in unemployment claims was “fully expected” and predicted the economy would quickly rebound once the United States overcomes the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed a historic $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, which Trump later signed.