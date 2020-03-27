US now leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases

Johns Hopkins University count finds that the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the US has topped 82,000.

The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, The Associated Press reported Thursday, citing a running count by Johns Hopkins University.

The count shows that the number of people infected in the US topped 82,000 on Thursday. That’s just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.

Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the US.

An all-time high of 3.3 million people filed for unemployment in the US last week, up from the previous high of 695,000 jobless claims. With the spread of the novel coronavirus forcing businesses around the country to shut down, laying off personnel.

The numbers posted by the US Labor Department provide a sobering indication of the economic crisis underway in the US, with economies worldwide suffering bigger losses.

Laid off employees have begun streaming into unemployment offices. The Trump administration has penned an emergency $2 billion aid package which it hopes will allow state economies some much needed relief.

President Donald Trump has maintained his commitment to returning to everyday life as soon as the crisis shows signs of slowing down and allowing companies to continue business as usual.