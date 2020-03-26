Record number of single month unemployment claims reported in US

An all-time high of 3.3 million people filed for unemployment in the US last week up from the previous high of 695,000 jobless claims.

An all-time high of 3.3 million people filed for unemployment in the US last week up from the previous high of 695,000 jobless claims. With the spread of the novel coronavirus forcing businesses around the country to shut down, laying off personnel.

The numbers posted by the US Labor Department provide a sobering indication of the economic crisis underway in the US, with economies worldwide suffering bigger losses.

Laid off employees have begun streaming into unemployment offices. The Trump administration has panned a $2 billion aid package which it hopes will allow state economies some much needed relief. The President has maintained his commitment to returning to everyday life as soon as the crisis shows signs of slowing down and allowing companies to continue business as usual.

The number of Americans rose to 68,814 today according to coronavirus worldometer with the amount of virus-caused deaths at 1037.