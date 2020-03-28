Number of coronavirus cases in US surpasses 100,000

US has 100,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 1,546 have died of the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 100,040 on Friday, the highest number in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

The tally also showed that at least 1,546 have died of the illness across the United States, with the largest numbers so far in New York and Washington state.

Italy is second with 86,498 cases and China is third with 81,340 confirmed cases, according to the tally.

The US on Thursday officially became the country with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

An all-time high of 3.3 million people filed for unemployment in the US last week, up from the previous high of 695,000 jobless claims. The spread of the novel coronavirus has forced businesses around the country to shut down and lay off personnel.

Commenting on the unemployment numbers on Thursday, President Donald Trump said the sharp rise in unemployment claims was “fully expected” and predicted the economy would quickly rebound once the United States overcomes the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed a historic $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, which Trump later signed.

