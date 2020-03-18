Brazilian President's second coronavirus test comes back negative

Jair Bolsonaro announces his second test for coronavirus was negative.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Tuesday night that his second test for coronavirus was negative.

“I inform that my second test for COVID-19 came back negative,” he wrote on Twitter. “Good night to everyone.”

Bolsonaro underwent the first test last week after his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who was part of a delegation that visited Florida and met with US President Donald Trump last week, tested positive.

Bolsonaro later denied having tested positive for coronavirus, after local media reported he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday it was reported that Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretary Marcos Troyjo, who was part of the same delegation that met Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump took a coronavirus test on Saturday amid criticism over him refusing to do so despite interacting with the Brazilian delegation. His physician later announced that the test came back negative.