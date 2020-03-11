Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden

New York businessman becomes latest former Democratic candidate to endorse Biden.

New York businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday night.

Yang announced the endorsement on CNN as results from the latest primaries showed that Biden would win in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, where 125 delegates are at stake.

“The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall,” Yang said.

With the endorsement, Yang became the latest former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to support Biden's White House bid.

In the wake of his victory on “Super Tuesday”, Biden secured the endorsement of several former candidates, including Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

Yang’s campaign rose to prominence with a plan to give Americans $1,000 a month. He launched his bid for the presidency in late 2017 but withdrew last month as the results from the New Hampshire primary were coming in.